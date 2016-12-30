U.S. report on Democratic hacking was wake-up call for improved cybersecurity

1:34 Missing great-grandmother last seen on store video Christmas Eve found alive Wednesday Pause

0:45 Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild by UC Davis vets

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

1:14 Newest target for scammers: millennials

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring

0:59 Serena Williams talks equal pay, Novak Djokovic at Miami Open

1:20 The United States of Powerball