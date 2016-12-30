Pickles, tacos, opossums and peeps. They all drop on New Year’s.

1:34 Missing great-grandmother last seen on store video Christmas Eve found alive Wednesday Pause

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

0:56 Did this marriage proposal involving a fake police standoff go too far?

1:16 Do we still need Daylight-Saving Time?

4:39 Exclusive interview with Roy Cooper on HB2

1:49 Republicans are no longer the party of Reagan

4:16 Cooper tells GOP legislators to "Go home"

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

1:34 Cary Kwanzaa festival mixes fun with culture and history