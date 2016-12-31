2 dead, 2 injured in shooting after Meek Mill concert

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60 Pause

2:28 UNC's Trubisky reflects on the Tar Heels' loss to Stanford in the Sun Bowl and the fumble

4:39 Exclusive interview with Roy Cooper on HB2

4:16 Cooper tells GOP legislators to "Go home"

1:49 Republicans are no longer the party of Reagan

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

1:44 Coach K: Grayson Allen suspended indefinitely

4:05 Bickell checks in on Canes, Blackhawks