NBCUniversal extends deadline, averting a Charter-Spectrum blackout, for now

4:39 Exclusive interview with Roy Cooper on HB2 Pause

3:50 Obama defends Affordable Care Act, describes needed improvements like smartphone upgrades

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

14:48 McCrory reflects on his term as North Carolina's governor

4:57 HB2 repeal deal - what happened?

1:45 Should 16- and 17-year-olds be in solitary confinement?

1:36 Krzyzewski talks about Duke's lack of cohesion against Hokies

0:19 Raleigh celebrates the New Year

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'