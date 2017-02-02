Nordstrom drops Ivanka Trump’s brand amid threats of boycott, citing declining sales

8:37 Stephen Miller warms up crowd of Trump supporters Pause

1:19 Pitmaster Ed Mitchell explains his passion for barbecue

2:19 Google Fiber hosts grand opening of Raleigh Fiber Space

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

1:19 Great white shark caught and released off Hilton Head

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

1:57 Education Secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools

0:50 NC State's Abu: It feels like a million but it is just one

4:57 HB2 repeal deal - What happened?