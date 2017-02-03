US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide

8:37 Stephen Miller warms up crowd of Trump supporters Pause

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU

5:43 Raw video: Hundreds at RDU protest Trump anti-Muslim immigration order

2:19 Trump boasts of executive orders in first weekly address

6:32 ‘Let them in’: Refugee, immigrant ban protest draws crowd at RDU

1:53 Tap water in Chapel Hill-Carrboro off limits, causing state of emergency

1:10 Emergency bottled water distributed to Chapel Hill residents

2:29 Gov. Roy Cooper says NC Senate should wait on cabinet confirmation hearings

1:05 Occaneechi village will rise again in Hillsborough