State Department reports 60,000 visas revoked after travel ban; Justice says 100,000

8:37 Stephen Miller warms up crowd of Trump supporters Pause

1:12 Chapel Hill protest denounces Trump’s immigration policy

0:24 Preparing NC high school students for college courses

0:12 NC State defeats Louisville on a buzzer-beater

2:19 Google Fiber hosts grand opening of Raleigh Fiber Space

1:08 Who is Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch?

1:14 Why grow organic?

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session

1:57 Education Secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools