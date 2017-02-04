Trump lashes out at federal judge over ruling on travel ban

8:37 Stephen Miller warms up crowd of Trump supporters Pause

1:10 Emergency bottled water distributed to Chapel Hill residents

1:53 Tap water in Chapel Hill-Carrboro off limits, causing state of emergency

2:19 Google Fiber hosts grand opening of Raleigh Fiber Space

2:29 Gov. Roy Cooper says NC Senate should wait on cabinet confirmation hearings

2:11 UNC's Theo Pinson on Coach Roy Williams: 'There was nobody else I wanted to play for'

1:28 Ward, Hurricanes top Oilers 2-1

0:24 Preparing NC high school students for college courses

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab