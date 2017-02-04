Watch for these potential side effects in drug Trump reportedly takes for hair loss

1:59 Tempers flare as Trump supporters crash anti-Trump rally Pause

8:37 Stephen Miller warms up crowd of Trump supporters

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

3:03 Trump selects Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court nominee

1:42 U.S. Rep. David Price condemns Trump's travel ban

1:29 OWASA says water in Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC safe again, but use sparingly

1:53 Tap water in Chapel Hill-Carrboro off limits, causing state of emergency

1:10 Emergency bottled water distributed to Chapel Hill residents

2:18 Duke's Mike Krzyzewski returns after back surgery