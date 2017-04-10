Timeline: Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team investigation

Coastal Carolina University’s cheerleading squad has been suspended after allegations team members worked as strippers and escorts. A criminal investigation reveals some cheerleaders were paid $100 - $1,500 per date.
Student juggles for police after traffic stop

National

Student juggles for police after traffic stop

University of Central Arkansas student Blayk Puckett was pulled over by police for a broken tail light and indications of driving while impaired. After police determined he was not impaired, Puckett showed off his juggling skills to police.

Nation & World Videos