Timeline: Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team investigation
Coastal Carolina University’s cheerleading squad has been suspended after allegations team members worked as strippers and escorts. A criminal investigation reveals some cheerleaders were paid $100 - $1,500 per date.
More Videos
1:16
Timeline: Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team investigation
1:32
Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse
2:12
Sen. Tillis open to removing VA benefits from Marines involved in Facebook photo incident
1:46
Student juggles for police after traffic stop
1:50
Trooper escapes wildfires in Kansas
1:26
Witnesses describe deadly bus-train collision in Biloxi, Miss.
2:20
If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change
1:57
NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life
2:42
Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart, after book deal pulled and uninvited from CPAC
0:45
Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'
1:54
Dramatic video shows D.C. police rescuing man from burning car
1:21
The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub
2:01
What could be the largest food stamp fraud bust in US history caught on camera
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) questions Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert Neller on the disciplinary actions Marines involved in the Facebook photo scandal could face during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday. The hearing is part of an investigation into nude photographs of female Marines that were shared on the "Marines United" Facebook page.
University of Central Arkansas student Blayk Puckett was pulled over by police for a broken tail light and indications of driving while impaired. After police determined he was not impaired, Puckett showed off his juggling skills to police.