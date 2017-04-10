National

April 10, 2017 2:08 PM

Shooting reported at elementary school in San Bernardino

By ELIZABETH KOH

ekoh@mcclatchy.com

Officials reported a possible murder-suicide shooting on Monday morning at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, with at least four victims and the shooter “possibly down.”

San Bernardino Police Department Chief Jarrod Burguan wrote on Twitter that students at the school were being taken to Cajon High School for their safety but that four victims had been identified.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department wrote on Twitter that there were multiple victims at at the scene but did not provide a count.

Burguan wrote that authorities believed the shooting was a murder-suicide and that the shooting happened in a classroom. Two students were taken to a hospital, he added.

Students at the nearby Cal State University San Bernardino were asked to shelter in place, according to the university’s Twitter.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Timeline: Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team investigation

View more video

Nation & World Videos