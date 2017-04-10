Gluten free? A common virus could be behind celiac disease

After being hard to find for years, gluten-free foods have roared into aisles of mainstream supermarkets to capitalize on a one of the most popular food fads in the country.
But for the 1 in 133 Americans that have celiac disease, cutting out gluten isn’t a fad, it’s a medical necessity. A new study offers insight into why so few people actually develop celiac, an autoimmune disease that impacts the ability to digest and absorb nutrients, when as much as 30 percent of Americans have the genetic disposition for the disease.
According to Beyond Celiac, the average person waits six to 10 years to be diagnosed with the disease, indicating it can go undiagnosed for a long time.
Researchers used mice with exposure to a common virus, reovirus, to test the theory that contracting it can trigger celiac disease. The mice were genetically engineered to be susceptible to celiac before they were exposed to the virus. They were also fed gluten.
Researcher Dr. Terence Dermody of the University of Pittsburgh told NPR the mice had “an immunological response against gluten that mimics the features of humans with celiac disease.” The researchers noticed that when the mice were introduced to both gluten and the virus at the same time, the immune system gets confused and thinks the gluten is harmful.
To see if those results hold in humans, the researchers looked at antibody levels in a group of people, some with celiac disease and some without.
“Celiac disease patients also exhibited elevated levels of antibodies against reovirus,” the study said, finding two-to-five times more reovirus-specific antibodies in people with the disease. Dermody said it was “a clue” that people with celiac were exposed to reovirus before the disease develops, but that further study of thousands of children is needed to determine if there is a causal link.
