This dalmatian toppled from a 100 foot rocky cliff — and survived

What was meant to be a regular walk on the beach turned into a near disaster for a British dalmatian Sunday, when she toppled from a cliff into the rocky sea below.
Cara the dalmatian was walking with her owners along the beach cliffs in St. Agnes in Cornwall, England when she fell from the cliffs at Trevaunance Point, Cornwall Live reported. The dog tumbled 100 feet down and was trapped at the base of the cliff after her fall.
St. Agnes RNLI, a volunteer lifeboat crew, was called and quickly rescued the dog, sailing her back jubilantly to shore.
Despite the fall, the dog had only a scrape on her leg, the BBC reported. The lifeboat crew shared photos of the dog being restored to her owners, sharing credit with a local lifesaving club for the rescue:
One of the crew’s members also suggested the rescue was not uncommon near the cliffs where they usually patrol.
“It is becoming more and more common that the RNLI are called out to assist in rescues where a dog has fallen off the cliff,” Gavin Forehead told Cornwall Live, urging owners to be more cautious when dog walking. “In this case the dog was very lucky to have minimal injuries. If you are walking your dog, it is really important to take extra care on the cliffs.”
