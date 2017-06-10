Adam West, TV’s ‘Batman’, dies at 88

More Videos 3:42 Hurricane Irma flooding in Charleston via a Facebook Live tour Pause 11:07 Police: 5-year-old found dead in attack that severely injured mother 0:44 ‘Devastation’ in the Florida Keys 0:44 Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 1:15 Coast Guard rescues 5 people 60 miles east of Cape Charles, VA 1:47 Swimmer tries to go into Hurricane Irma waves, for some reason 1:25 Gov. Cooper announces Infosys building location 0:38 Hurricane Jose expected to make loop in the Atlantic 1:23 Moving toward a May 2018 Wake County school bond referendum 0:43 Carvana online auto retailer debuts car "vending machine" concept in Raleigh Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'Batman' star Adam West dies at 88 Adam West, whose straight-faced portrayal of Batman in a 1960s TV series lifted the tight-clad Caped Crusader into the national consciousness, has died at age 88. West died on Friday night after "a short but brave battle with leukemia," his family said in a statement. Adam West, whose straight-faced portrayal of Batman in a 1960s TV series lifted the tight-clad Caped Crusader into the national consciousness, has died at age 88. West died on Friday night after "a short but brave battle with leukemia," his family said in a statement. Alexa Ard / McClatchy

Adam West, whose straight-faced portrayal of Batman in a 1960s TV series lifted the tight-clad Caped Crusader into the national consciousness, has died at age 88. West died on Friday night after "a short but brave battle with leukemia," his family said in a statement. Alexa Ard / McClatchy