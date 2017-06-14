Free health clinics make a comeback amid fear of what Trump will do to Obamacare

Patients wait in line outside the Bethel Free Health Clinic in Biloxi, Mississippi on March 19, 2013. The clinic opened following Hurricane Katrina and continues to provide services for those that are uninsured or underinsured. After years of stagnant growth, more free clinics are opening across America as Congress attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. (Amanda McCoy/Biloxi Sun Herald/MCT) Amanda McCoy MCT