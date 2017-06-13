Woman danced around a fire and barked at the moon, police say ... and it got wilder

0:18 Kid gets massive brain freeze during Icee-drinking contest Pause

1:54 The rescue that led to prison for a serial killer

0:43 Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on Atlanta to D.C. flight

0:34 Woman distracted by texting falls into open sidewalk hatch

1:01 Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower?

1:03 LAPD cop leaves motorcycle for dance floor, shows off salsa skills

1:09 Bill Cosby enters court with 'Cosby Show' daughter holding arm

1:49 Timeline of the London Bridge terror attack

2:06 Pentagon successfully tests missile defense system