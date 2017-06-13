He had a cardiac event mowing the lawn. Firefighters saved him — and finished mowing.

In one county in Idaho, the fire department has taken public service to a whole new level.
In Kootenai County, which is right on the border between Washington and Idaho, a man mowing his lawn on Friday suffered a cardiac event, authorities say. Neighbors say he collapsed in his front yard, and 911 was quickly called, per KREM.
One neighbor, Chris Beaty, began administering first aid to the man, who was not identified, and firefighters and other emergency officials arrived soon after, per Inside Edition.
Eventually the man was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. His wife told KREM that he is expected to return home in one or two days.
And when he does, he won’t have to worry about mowing the rest of the grass he was unable to finish, thanks to the same firefighters who rushed to help him.
A Facebook post from Beaty’s wife, Mary, shows one of the firefighters staying after the ambulance left to mow the rest of the lawn. The post has been shared more than 2,000 times as of Tuesday night.
Situations like this need to be shared! 💙 Our neighbor was taken away in ambulance (believe he will be ok), Kootenai...Posted by Mary Beaty on Friday, June 9, 2017
In a statement to KREM, the Kootenai Fire Department said they just try to help out when people have these events, and it is just one of the things they do.
“It’s tying the loose ends up of taking care of an incident. If there is time to go the extra mile and help someone one what could be the worst day of their lives, we should,” deputy fire chief Dan Ryan told Inside Edition.
The two firefighters who finished the job and put the mower away were identified by Inside Edition as John Ward and Jon Galatin.
“I said, ‘Hey, I can do that,’” Chris Beaty told Inside Edition. “And they said, ‘No, this is what we do.’ They finished the lawn and then put the lawn mower away and went on their way.”
Comments