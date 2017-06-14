Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old college student detained and imprisoned in North Korea, is carried off of an airplane at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Warmbier arrived in Ohio after being released by North Korea, where he was serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts. His parents have said he has been in a coma and was medically evacuated.
National

June 14, 2017 1:25 AM

US college student released by North Korea home, but in coma

By MATTHEW LEE, MATTHEW PENNINGTON and DAKE KANG Associated Press
CINCINNATI

An American college student who was released from a North Korean prison is finally home but in a coma and undergoing treatment at an Ohio hospital.

An airplane carrying Ohio native Otto Warmbier landed in Cincinnati late Tuesday night. The 22-year-old was then taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Warmbier was serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor in North Korea for alleged anti-state acts.

In Warmbier's hometown of Wyoming, just outside of Cincinnati, residents tied ribbons to trees and said news of his release had sent waves of shock and joy through the community.

The State Department secured Warmbier's release at President Donald Trump's direction.

A hospital spokeswoman says Warmbier's family is expected to hold a news conference Thursday morning at Wyoming High School.

  Comments  

