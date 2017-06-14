McClatchy file photo
McClatchy file photo

National

June 14, 2017 5:11 PM

Truck thief who couldn’t shift gears leads police on a really slow chase, deputies say

The Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

Alabama authorities say a thief who couldn’t figure out how to shift out of first gear led a slow-speed chase in a flatbed truck.

Jefferson County Chief Deputy Randy Christian tells AL.com the 16-mile (26 kilometer) chase never topped 30 mph (48 kph). It ended when the transmission seized, stopping the truck.

Authorities say 29-year-old Randy Dewayne Vert of Pinson faces multiple charges, including attempting to elude and resisting arrest. His bail is set at $5,900.

Deputies say the chase began early Wednesday when deputies checked on a car abandoned in Birmingham and were told a man had just stolen a nearby Kenworth T-300 flatbed delivery truck.

Christian jokes, “Thank God he couldn’t find second gear – the pursuit could have gotten all the way up to 35 mph.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Kid gets massive brain freeze during Icee-drinking contest

Kid gets massive brain freeze during Icee-drinking contest 0:18

Kid gets massive brain freeze during Icee-drinking contest
The rescue that led to prison for a serial killer 1:54

The rescue that led to prison for a serial killer
Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on Atlanta to D.C. flight 0:43

Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on Atlanta to D.C. flight

View More Video

Nation & World Videos