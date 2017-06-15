The terrifying day a longtime bear hunter became the prey

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 5:51 Witness video captures gunshots at Republican congressional baseball practice Pause 0:18 Kid gets massive brain freeze during Icee-drinking contest 1:54 The rescue that led to prison for a serial killer 0:43 Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on Atlanta to D.C. flight 0:34 Woman distracted by texting falls into open sidewalk hatch 1:01 Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? 1:03 LAPD cop leaves motorcycle for dance floor, shows off salsa skills 1:09 Bill Cosby enters court with 'Cosby Show' daughter holding arm 1:49 Timeline of the London Bridge terror attack 2:06 Pentagon successfully tests missile defense system Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Boise County hunter Marvin Jennings suffered severe wounds from a black bear that attacked him after being shot by Jennings’ uncle on May 28. "I did everything that you're supposed to do," says Jennings. "It didn't work on this one." Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

Boise County hunter Marvin Jennings suffered severe wounds from a black bear that attacked him after being shot by Jennings’ uncle on May 28. "I did everything that you're supposed to do," says Jennings. "It didn't work on this one." Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com