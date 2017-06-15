A dispute in a New York deli led to one man’s jaw being broken — by an avocado

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 5:51 Witness video captures gunshots at Republican congressional baseball practice Pause 0:18 Kid gets massive brain freeze during Icee-drinking contest 1:54 The rescue that led to prison for a serial killer 0:43 Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on Atlanta to D.C. flight 0:34 Woman distracted by texting falls into open sidewalk hatch 1:01 Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? 1:03 LAPD cop leaves motorcycle for dance floor, shows off salsa skills 1:09 Bill Cosby enters court with 'Cosby Show' daughter holding arm 1:49 Timeline of the London Bridge terror attack 2:06 Pentagon successfully tests missile defense system Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Two suspects, upset over a food order, threw bananas and avocados at an employee at the Stadium Gourmet Deli in New York. The victim suffered laceration, fractures to his face and a broken jaw. He was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition. The New York City Police Department released surveillance video of the scene.

