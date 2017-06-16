WGN Screen capture
June 16, 2017 10:36 PM

Someone has been piercing rabbits’ ears with keychains and old metro passes, police say

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

Wild rabbits in downtown Chicago have been sporting an unusual look recently: earrings. But it’s not a cute fashion statement, police say. It’s animal cruelty.

At least two rabbits, and possibly more, have been spotted in a city square recently with objects dangling from their ears. Local residents who were able to snap photos and get a closer look say the objects look like keychains, key fobs and even an old subway pass, according to DNAinfo.com.

Because wild rabbits are regulated under state law, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is working in conjunction with Chicago police in an attempt to track down the person or people responsible for the piercings, which authorities say amounts to animal mutilation, per WGN.

According to CBS Chicago, a resident initially filed a complaint with the city on June 9, and officials have been investigating since. The rabbits have not been captured yet and appear to be healthy besides for the attachments.

According to WGN, it is common for rabbit owners to tattoo tags on the inside of their pets’ ears as an easy method for identification. Police say actually tagging a rabbit, however, is unusual, and advocates say it could hurt the rabbit and is more dangerous than piercing a human ear.

Rabbit ears can account for up to 12 percent of a rabbit’s surface area, according to the House Rabbit Society. Besides allowing rabbits to hear, they are also crucial for controlling a rabbit’s body temperature, as they give off heat when the animal is warm. Rabbits’ outer ears also have a wide network of blood vessels, according to the society.

