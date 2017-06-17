Key figures in trial of officer who killed Philando Castile

This combination of file photos show key figures in the manslaughter trial of St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez in the July 2016 death of Philando Castile. Top row from left are Ramsey County Attorney John Choi; Diamond Reynolds, the girlfriend of Philando Castile, who live streamed his shooting on Facebook; Philando Castile's mother Valerie Castile; and bottom row from left are defense attorney Earl Gray; defense attorney Paul Engh; and defense attorney Thomas Kelly. On Friday, June 16, 2017, Yanez was acquitted in the killing of Castile, a black motorist, that drew widespread attention when video of the shooting's aftermath was streamed live. David Joles, David Joles, Shari L. Gross, Elizabeth Flores