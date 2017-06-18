She said she was assaulted by a terrorist. 9 people went to prison. Was it all a lie?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:01 'We will not be intimidated,' Trump says in message before congressional baseball game Pause 1:08 Capitol Police Officer and NCCU grad wounded in attack throws out first pitch 5:51 Witness video captures gunshots at Republican congressional baseball practice 0:18 Kid gets massive brain freeze during Icee-drinking contest 1:54 The rescue that led to prison for a serial killer 0:43 Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on Atlanta to D.C. flight 0:34 Woman distracted by texting falls into open sidewalk hatch 1:01 Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? 1:03 LAPD cop leaves motorcycle for dance floor, shows off salsa skills 1:09 Bill Cosby enters court with 'Cosby Show' daughter holding arm Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Joyce Goudie-Clarot, the former friend of Karen Mathews, tells The Modesto Bee's Garth Stapley that Davis' story about an alleged beating in a Modesto garage was made up. The story, and subsequent court case, landed Roger Steiner behind bars for 19 years. Steiner tells Stapley upon hearing Goudie-Clarot's account that he's simply "overwhelmed" by the revelation. (Andy Alfaro and Garth Stapley) Andy Alfaro and Garth Stapley

