June 19, 2017 6:27 AM

NYC construction worker dies after falling 3 stories

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Authorities say a construction worker is dead after falling three stories off scaffolding on a New York City building.

Police say the 58-year-old man was on a platform in Brooklyn around noon Sunday when he fell, suffering severe head trauma. The Daily News reports (http://nydn.us/2sEKn7j ) he was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say identification of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

Onlooker Donald Campbell says he saw the man couldn't move after hitting the ground.

A New York Buildings Department official says the accident is under investigation.

