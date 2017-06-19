National

June 19, 2017 10:15 AM

Man fatally shot during altercation at Father's Day barbecue

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

Police say a man has been shot and killed at a Father's Day barbecue attended by dozens of friends and family in upstate New York.

Forty-six-year-old Terrance Roberts was pronounced dead shortly after police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon. The Times Union of Albany reports that police say the shooting came after some sort of altercation.

Police declined to provide details about potential suspects, saying the investigation is ongoing.

Hours after the shooting, friends and family built a makeshift memorial for Roberts at the site of the shooting.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

'We will not be intimidated,' Trump says in message before congressional baseball game

'We will not be intimidated,' Trump says in message before congressional baseball game 2:01

'We will not be intimidated,' Trump says in message before congressional baseball game
Capitol Police Officer and NCCU grad wounded in attack throws out first pitch 1:08

Capitol Police Officer and NCCU grad wounded in attack throws out first pitch
Witness video captures gunshots at Republican congressional baseball practice 5:51

Witness video captures gunshots at Republican congressional baseball practice

View More Video