National

June 20, 2017 12:31 AM

Report: Oakland warehouse fire cause not determined

The Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif.

Fire investigators say they were unable to determine what caused the blaze at an Oakland, California, warehouse that killed 36 people last December.

Investigators say they cannot rule an electrical failure, candles, incense, smoking material or an open flame as possible causes.

According to a report posted late Monday on the city of Oakland's website, the fire originated on a back corner on the ground floor of the two-story building. But investigators say they couldn't determine a cause because of the extensive fire damage.

Earlier this month, prosecutors charged two people with 36 counts of manslaughter, saying Derick Almena rented out space in the illegally converted warehouse and Max Harris planned the unpermitted party held the night of the blaze.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Florida homeowner fights off attackers with machete

Florida homeowner fights off attackers with machete 1:27

Florida homeowner fights off attackers with machete
'We will not be intimidated,' Trump says in message before congressional baseball game 2:01

'We will not be intimidated,' Trump says in message before congressional baseball game
Capitol Police Officer and NCCU grad wounded in attack throws out first pitch 1:08

Capitol Police Officer and NCCU grad wounded in attack throws out first pitch

View More Video