Cheering 1st day of summer? Not in Phoenix as temps hit 119

Urijah Salcedo throws a bucket of water on himself while playing in Spring Valley Lake in Victorville Calif., Monday June 19, 2017. Airlines canceled flights in Phoenix and doctors urged people to be careful around concrete, playground equipment and vehicle interiors Monday as a punishing heat wave threatens to bring temperatures approaching 120 degrees to parts of the Southwestern U.S.
The Daily Press via AP
James Quigg
Blake Shetley grins as he's doused with water from a fountain in Spring Valley Lake in Victorville Calif., Monday June 19, 2017. Airlines canceled flights in Phoenix and doctors urged people to be careful around concrete, playground equipment and vehicle interiors Monday as a punishing heat wave threatens to bring temperatures approaching 120 degrees to parts of the Southwestern U.S.
The Daily Press via AP
James Quigg
Carolina Colon tosses a shark water toy airborne while cooling off at Spring Valley Lake in Victorville Calif., Monday June 19, 2017. Airlines canceled flights in Phoenix and doctors urged people to be careful around concrete, playground equipment and vehicle interiors Monday as a punishing heat wave threatens to bring temperatures approaching 120 degrees to parts of the Southwestern U.S.
The Daily Press via AP
James Quigg
A worker wears a large hat, wet with water, to shield from the sun while cleaning the seats at Dodger Stadium, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Los Angeles. A punishing heat wave has arrived in the Southwestern U.S. and brought temperatures that will approach 120 degrees in Arizona.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
In this photo provided by Jocelyn Gecker, a helicopter flies over Moraga, Calif., as part of efforts Monday, June 19, 2017, to put out a grass fire that had burned through several acres behind Campolindo High School and was threatening homes. Contra Costa County fire officials say the blaze started Monday afternoon behind the high school.
Harrison Fuller via AP)
The late afternoon temperature hits 115-degrees in downtown Phoenix, Monday, June 19, 2017. Airlines canceled flights in Phoenix and doctors urged people to be careful around concrete, playground equipment and vehicle interiors Monday as a punishing heat wave threatens to bring temperatures approaching 120 degrees to parts of the Southwestern U.S.
Ross D. Franklin
AP Photo
An American Eagle jet is seen through heat ripples as it lands at Sky Harbor International Airport, Monday, June 19, 2017 ,in Phoenix. American Airlines cancelled dozens flights out of Phoenix today due to extreme heat. The cancellations are for operations by smaller regional jets that have lower maximum operating temperatures than full size jets. The smaller jets can't operate when it's 118 degrees or higher.
Matt York
AP Photo
Lori Mantz sprays water to cool down her horse Thor, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. The Southwestern U.S. is about to feel the wrath of a punishing heat wave that includes a forecast of 120 degrees in Phoenix — a temperature not seen in the desert city in more than 20 years. The broiling temperatures will also be felt in Las Vegas and Southern California, creating a public health hazard.
John Locher
AP Photo
Lori Mantz sprays water to cool down her horse Chavi, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. The Southwestern U.S. is about to feel the wrath of a punishing heat wave that includes a forecast of 120 degrees in Phoenix — a temperature not seen in the desert city in more than 20 years. The broiling temperatures will also be felt in Las Vegas and Southern California, creating a public health hazard.
John Locher
AP Photo
Salvation Army volunteer Jackie Rifkin checks to see if the new bottles of water in a cooler are getting cold enough to hand out to people as they try to keep hydrated and stay cool at a hydration station as temperatures climb to near-record highs, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Phoenix.
Ross D. Franklin
AP Photo
A Salvation Army hydration station sign gets hit by the midday sun as temperatures climb to near-record highs, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Phoenix.
Ross D. Franklin
AP Photo
Salvation Army volunteers Evangeline Ford, left, and Jackie Rifkin, right, restock a cooler with bottles of water at a hydration station for people as they try to keep hydrated and stay cool as temperatures climb to near-record highs, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Phoenix.
Ross D. Franklin
AP Photo
Salvation Army volunteer Evangeline Ford, left, helps Dianne Barker, right, load up her bag with water as people try to keep hydrated and stay cool as temperatures climb to near-record highs, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Phoenix.
Ross D. Franklin
AP Photo
Steve Smith wipes sweat from his face as temperatures climb to near-record highs in Phoenix on Monday, June 19, 2017.
Ross D. Franklin
AP Photo
Steve Smith takes a drink of water as he tries to keep hydrated and stay cool as temperatures climb to near-record highs, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Phoenix.
Ross D. Franklin
AP Photo
A woman walks along a row of misters Monday, June 19, 2017 in Tempe, Ariz. The forecast calls for a high of 118 on Monday and 120 on Tuesday in Phoenix.
Matt York
AP Photo
Jai, a Sumatran Tiger, sits in a pool to keep cool at the Phoenix Zoo, Monday, June 19, 2017 in Phoenix, Ariz. The forecast calls for a high of 118 on Monday and 120 on Tuesday in Phoenix.
Matt York
AP Photo
A man stands under a misting machine, Monday, June 19, 2017 in Tempe, Ariz. The forecast calls for a high of 118 on Monday and 120 on Tuesday in Phoenix.
Matt York
AP Photo
An owl is hosed off to keep cool at the Phoenix Zoo, Monday, June 19, 2017 in Phoenix, Ariz. The forecast calls for a high of 118 on Monday and 120 on Tuesday in Phoenix.
Matt York
AP Photo
Loulou, a white rhinoceros, buries here horn in the mud to keep cool at the Phoenix Zoo, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Phoenix, Ariz. The forecast calls for a high of 118 on Monday and 120 on Tuesday in Phoenix.
Matt York
AP Photo
A construction worker climbs onto a roof at sunrise to avoid the heat, Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Phoenix. Arizona is seeing the most stifling temperatures, but the wrath of the heat wave is being felt across Nevada and California as well.
Matt York
AP Photo
A construction worker at dawn with a face and neck covering to avoid the heat, Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Phoenix. Arizona is seeing the most stifling temperatures, but the wrath of the heat wave is being felt across Nevada and California as well.
Matt York
AP Photo
A crew from Juarez Construction sits under their excavator during a break to avoid the heat, Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Tempe, Ariz. Phoenix hit a high of 118 on Monday with an excessive heat warning in place until Saturday.
Matt York
AP Photo
Morgan Reed, a promotions assistant for KSLX, plays with a puppy wearing elastic booties at a PetSmart in Tempe, Ariz. on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Phoenix radio station KSLX handed out the protective coverings to protect dogs' paws from the hot pavement, as temperatures in Phoenix are forecasted to hit 120 degrees.
Angie Wang
AP Photo
Marisabel Romo, 21, outfits her 2-month-old puppy Arrow with elastic booties at a PetSmart in Tempe, Ariz. on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Phoenix radio station KSLX handed out the protective coverings to protect dogs' paws from the hot pavement, as temperatures in Phoenix are forecasted to hit 120 degrees.
Angie Wang
AP Photo
Jennifer Boushy, left, and Jennifer Rellinger, right, cool off their dogs in water at a dog park, Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Las Vegas. The first day of summer is forecast to bring some of the worst heat the southwestern U.S. has seen in years.
John Locher
AP Photo
Marisabel Romo, 21, kisses her 2-month-old puppy Arrow before a vet appointment at a PetSmart in Tempe, Ariz. on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Phoenix radio station KSLX handed out the protective coverings to protect dogs' paws from the hot pavement, as temperatures in Phoenix are forecasted to hit 120 degrees.
Angie Wang
AP Photo
Kara Leavitt, 34, picks up elastic booties for her 4-year-old dog Chase at a PetSmart in Tempe, Ariz. on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Phoenix radio station KSLX handed out the protective coverings to protect dogs' paws from the hot pavement, as temperatures in Phoenix are forecasted to hit 120 degrees.
Angie Wang
AP Photo
Jennifer Boushy pours water to cool off her dog Rufus, Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Las Vegas. The first day of summer is forecast to bring some of the worst heat the southwestern U.S. has seen in years.
John Locher
AP Photo
Crew members building the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway take a break as they try to keep hydrated and stay cool as temperatures climb to near-record highs Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Phoenix.
Ross D. Franklin
AP Photo
Crew members Yaw Dauh, right, and James Arthur, left, building the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway keep hydrated and stay cool as temperatures climb to near-record highs Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Phoenix.
Ross D. Franklin
AP Photo
Dana Wheeler, a civil engineer with Integra Engineering, wraps a wet headband around his head to combat the heat, Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Tempe, Ariz. Phoenix hit a high of 118 on Monday with an excessive heat warning in place until Saturday.
Matt York
AP Photo
Heat waves ripple across the tarmac at Sky Harbor International Airport as downtown Phoenix stands in the background as an airplane lands, Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Phoenix. Phoenix hit a high of 118 on Monday with an excessive heat warning in place until Saturday.
Matt York
AP Photo
Xaviere Coleman pours water over his head to cool off in a Wookiee costume along the Las Vegas Strip, Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Las Vegas. Coleman was taking a break from posing for photographs with tourists. The first day of summer is forecast to bring some of the worst heat the southwestern U.S. has seen in years.
John Locher
AP Photo
Julio Ruiz, left, who together with his father runs J.R.R. Roofing, hands a drink to one of his crew members replacing the shingles on house in Tucson, Ariz., Tuesday, June 20, 2017. The first day of summer was expected to bring some of the worst heat the Southwest U.S. has seen in years, forcing flights to be canceled, straining the power grid and making life miserable for workers toiling in temperatures that could reach 120 degrees in Phoenix.
Arizona Daily Star via AP
Rick Wiley
Julio Ruiz of J.R.R. Roofing pauses in the heat while he and his crew remove old roofing on a house, as the temperature pushes 115-degrees in Tucson, Ariz. on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Ruiz said they had been working since 5:30am and had to finish putting down a layer of felt in case of monsoon rain. The Tucson area is under an excessive heat warning for the remainder of the week.
Arizona Daily Star via AP
Rick Wiley
One person uses the CityScape splash pad to stay cool as temperatures climb to near-record highs Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Phoenix. The National Weather Service forecasts a high of 120 degrees
49 degrees Celsius), which is has only hit three times in recorded history in Phoenix, the last time 22 years ago.
At Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, departure signs show regional jet cancellations and American Airlines says seven regional flights have been delayed and 43 have been canceled because of a heat wave as temperatures climb to near-record highs Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Phoenix.
Ross D. Franklin
AP Photo
At Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport American Airlines regional jets sit on the tarmac as American Airlines says seven regional flights have been delayed and 43 have been canceled because of a heat wave as temperatures climb to near-record highs Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Phoenix.
Ross D. Franklin
AP Photo
