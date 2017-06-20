National

June 20, 2017 6:19 AM

South Carolina voters choosing Mulvaney's replacement

By MEG KINNARD Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C.

Voters in South Carolina's 5th Congressional District are going to the polls to determine who will succeed Mick Mulvaney in Congress.

Tuesday's special election has garnered far less national attention than the race on Tuesday in Georgia's 6th District, which is seen as an early test for the Trump administration.

South Carolina's contest between millionaire developer Ralph Norman and former Goldman Sachs tax adviser Archie Parnell has attracted big-name backers on both sides but nonetheless remained comparatively low-key.

Democrats held the seat for more than 100 years until Mulvaney defeated longtime incumbent John Spratt in 2010. Norman has aligned himself with Trump, while Parnell has argued he best represents the viewpoints of the sprawling district.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Florida homeowner fights off attackers with machete

Florida homeowner fights off attackers with machete 1:27

Florida homeowner fights off attackers with machete
'We will not be intimidated,' Trump says in message before congressional baseball game 2:01

'We will not be intimidated,' Trump says in message before congressional baseball game
Capitol Police Officer and NCCU grad wounded in attack throws out first pitch 1:08

Capitol Police Officer and NCCU grad wounded in attack throws out first pitch

View More Video