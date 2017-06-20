South Carolina voters choosing Mulvaney's replacement

Voters in South Carolina's 5th Congressional District are going to the polls to determine who will succeed Mick Mulvaney in Congress.
Tuesday's special election has garnered far less national attention than the race on Tuesday in Georgia's 6th District, which is seen as an early test for the Trump administration.
South Carolina's contest between millionaire developer Ralph Norman and former Goldman Sachs tax adviser Archie Parnell has attracted big-name backers on both sides but nonetheless remained comparatively low-key.
Democrats held the seat for more than 100 years until Mulvaney defeated longtime incumbent John Spratt in 2010. Norman has aligned himself with Trump, while Parnell has argued he best represents the viewpoints of the sprawling district.
