Ray Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati police officer, listens to Assistant Prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid present closing arguments at his retrial at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati, Monday, June 19, 2017. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop. The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool Cara Owsley

National

June 21, 2017 9:39 AM

Jurors in 3rd day of deliberations in police murder retrial

The Associated Press
CINCINNATI

Jurors are in their third day of deliberations in the murder retrial of a white University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist.

They got the case Monday afternoon and had deliberated nearly 11 hours before resuming Wednesday morning.

Ray Tensing's first trial ended last November in a hung jury after some 25 hours of deliberations on the murder and voluntary manslaughter charges.

The 27-year-old Tensing says he feared for his life when 43-year-old Sam DuBose tried to drive away from the 2015 traffic stop over a missing front license plate. Prosecutors say Tensing had no reason to shoot him.

Tensing was fired in 2015.

It's among cases across the United States that have raised attention to how police deal with blacks.

