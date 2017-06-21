Seattle Police Department
June 21, 2017 12:11 PM

Police officer saves the day - with his stern selfie

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

A stern selfie by a Seattle police officer helped retrieve a California woman’s missing purse Sunday, police report.

A distraught woman approached Offcier Eric Michl around 2 a.m. Sunday to report a ride-share driver was demanding money to return a purse she had earlier left in his car, reports the Seattle Police Department. She had offered the driver a reward, but he was holding out for more money, she said. The woman urgently needed her wallet and ID cards back to catch a flight home later in the day.

After failing to reach the driver by phone, Michl sent a text advising him that he could face arrest and impoundment of his car if he failed to return the woman’s property. To make his point, and provide his bona fides, Michl snapped a stern selfie to attach to the message.

The driver quickly called Michl back and returned the woman’s purse, claiming to have been busy taking other fares, police say. The driver was released at the scene, but the case remains open.

