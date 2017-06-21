Teen spring-breakers had drugs, liquor, beer and $3,600 – not nearly enough for bail

A North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper pulled over a carload of Virginia teens in Bladen County Saturday for speeding, but that turned out to be the least of their troubles.
The teens were headed to Myrtle Beach – with 3.3 ounces of marijuana, 2.6 grams of cocaine, 18 liters of liquor, 50 liters of beer, drug paraphernalia and $3,600 in cash, according to Sheriff James A. McVicker of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.
They were arrested and charged with an array of drug and alcohol crimes, including transporting liquor across state lines.
Their 2006 Trailblazer was pulled over at 11:30 p.m. Saturday by Trooper Ronnie Walker, for going 76 mph in 55 mph stretch of NC 87 near Tar Heel. Walker said he smelled marijuana and called for assistance from the Bladen County Sheriff’s office, resulting in the discovery of drugs, alcohol and cash in the vehicle.
A press release said the officials discovered the three teenagers had just graduated from high school Friday night in Manassas, Virginia, and were going to meet a group of their friends for the trip in Myrtle Beach. The release said 10 teenagers planned the trip a year ago and pooled their money together.
The teens were identified those arrested as: Michal Joan Berrios, 18, Lorenzo Dominic Cota, 18, and Cristhianna Ismael Ortez Flores, 18. All three were from Manassas, Va., and were each charged with violations that included underage possession of a alcohol, illegal transport of alcoholic beverages; possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver marijuana and cocaine and felony possession of marijuana and cocaine
Berrios was placed under a $28,300 bond, Cota received a $43,000 bond and Ortez Flores was placed under a $27,000 bond.
“I am pleased we have such a good working relationship with other state and local agencies,” said McVicker in a statement. “This is a good example of teamwork and commitment. I am sure no one expected a simple stop for speeding to turn out like this.
