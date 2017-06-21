‘Kill yourself,’ a classmate wrote in one 13-year-old’s yearbook. He almost did, he says.

A seventh grader in Buckley, Washington, considered killing himself after bullies filled his yearbook with obscenities and admonishments to “do the world a faver and die,” according to media reports.
The 13-year-old student at Glacier Middle School in Washington state handed out his yearbook Friday in the school’s lunchroom, his mother, Shannon Hansen, wrote on Facebook.
When he got it back, it was full of profane and hateful messages, many urging him to end his own life, according to an image Hansen posted on Facebook.
“This is what he had to see, he walked out of the lunch room and walked home and called me in tears,” Hansen wrote.
“I am beside myself,” Hansen wrote on Facebook. “How can people be so cruel.”
Hansen’s son was told to “kill your self” twice. Another signer wrote, “you should do the world a faver and die.” Another bully wrote “you” as “yuo” in large pink letters.
Hansen and her son both spoke with KOMO on Tuesday about the incident, and the teen said his mother’s Facebook post was missing some details — when he left school, he initially went to a local river, where he considered killing himself.
“I just kind of thought that they were right,” the boy said of the comments in his yearbook.
At that point, he and his mother say, he texted her to say goodbye.
“He said ‘I'm sorry Mom, I just can't take it anymore and maybe I should just do it. Maybe they're right. I'm sorry, I'm sorry,’” Hansen wrote.
His mother found him sitting on the curb of a road near the river. He had changed his mind, he told KOMO.
According to Inside Edition, the boy had initially told his mother he did not want a yearbook, as he had been bullied before.
“I knew why he didn't want one...the mean kids, not having many friends and the insecurity of not having anyone or many sign it,” she wrote in a Facebook post.
But Hansen convinced him to get one, hoping her son’s friends would surprise him.
“His yearbook was returned to him by getting hit in the back with it, he turned around picked it up off the floor and walked out of the lunchroom and left campus,” the boy’s mom wrote.
As of Wednesday, Hansen’s Facebook post has been shared roughly 2,500 times and has more than 3,400 comments.
Many commenters offered words of support, and some offered to buy the boy a new yearbook. Still others offered to sign the boy’s new yearbook with supportive messages.
On Monday, the White River School District, in which Glacier Middle School is located, released a statement.
“Our immediate concern is for the safety and well-being of the student involved, and school administration has been working closely with the student and their family from the beginning,” said superintendent Janel Keating-Hambly. “This response has also included the involvement of local law enforcement.”
However, police told KOMO that in all likelihood the children who wrote the messages are too young to face criminal prosecution.
On Friday, the same day as the Washington teen received the hateful messages, 20-year-old Michelle Carter was convicted in a Massachusetts court of involuntary manslaughter after prosecutors alleged that her text messages urging Conrad Roy III to act on his suicidal thoughts led him to kill himself.
Craig Sailor of The News-Tribune contributed to this report.
