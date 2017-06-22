Oakland officials renew pledge to improve police department

FILE - In this May 13, 2016 file photo, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, left, speaks beside then-Oakland Chief of Police Sean Whent in Oakland, Calif. Oakland's mayor says she agrees with a report concluding that city leaders failed to adequately monitor a police sex misconduct investigation. Mayor Schaaf said Wednesday, June 21, 2017, her primary focus shifted away from the investigation in December and January when she and other city officials were tied up dealing with a fire at an illegally converted warehouse that killed three dozen people. Ben Margot, File AP Photo