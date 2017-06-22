Valedictorian kicked off stage for unapproved speech got to finish it on Jimmy Kimmel

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 5:19 'Don't...get shooted,' little girl pleads with mom after Castile is shot Pause 1:57 Dashcam video of Philando Castile shooting released 1:27 Florida homeowner fights off attackers with machete 2:01 'We will not be intimidated,' Trump says in message before congressional baseball game 1:08 Capitol Police Officer and NCCU grad wounded in attack throws out first pitch 5:51 Witness video captures gunshots at Republican congressional baseball practice 0:18 Kid gets massive brain freeze during Icee-drinking contest 1:54 The rescue that led to prison for a serial killer 0:43 Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on Atlanta to D.C. flight 0:34 Woman distracted by texting falls into open sidewalk hatch Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email A high school valedictorian in Pennsylvania’s Wyoming Area School District barely got out that there was a 'lack of a real student government' before his graduation speech was cut off on June 16. Peter Butera veered off the pre-approved speech to tell the crowd he hoped the administration would change how it handled things when the sound went out. Wyoming Area School District/USTREAM

