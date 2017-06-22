'Maybe the officer thought he was going for the gun' - experts comment on shooting video

The police officer who fatally shot Philando Castile along a Minnesota road was acquitted of all charges last week, but newly released video of what happened that day has opened new debate over the case and how a seemingly routine traffic stop so abruptly turned deadly.
We asked experts in the law, police procedures and officer training to view the dashboard camera video of the encounter between Officer Jeronimo Yanez and Castile: an episode that lasted only seconds. They offered their takes on what they saw, frame by frame.
Here is some of what they said.
The Approach
Yanez radios to a colleague that Castile, a driver inside a car he has followed, matches the description of a robbery suspect from several days earlier, but he walks up to the Oldsmobile calmly. A second officer approaches on the other side.
“The officer got too close to the passenger’s window. If I thought he was a robbery suspect, I would have had my hand on my gun. The tactics were a little laissez-faire if you thought you were dealing with an armed robbery suspect.” – Garry F. McCarthy, a former Chicago police superintendent.
“If Officer Yanez had a reasonable belief that Mr. Castile was a suspect in an armed robbery, he should have employed a high-risk car stop, and to do otherwise would be inconsistent with generally accepted police practices.” – Jeffrey J. Noble, a former California police officer who testified on behalf of the prosecution in Minnesota, in a report on Castile’s death.
The Conversation
Yanez tells Castile his brake light is out, and Castile hands over his insurance card. During the brief conversation, Castile calmly tells Yanez, “Sir, I have to tell you I do have a firearm on me.”
“That’s where the officer has to freeze it and get everything to stop. Oh, there’s a gun involved now. Let’s reframe the situation and make it safe for everybody.” – David A. Klinger, professor of criminology and criminal justice at the University of Missouri-St. Louis and a former Los Angeles police officer.
“You go into the head of the driver, and he’s apparently trying to be honest and straightforward. He was probably thinking, ‘I'll be a good guy and show the officer my carry card, and this will all be over.’ What was happening in the officer’s mind was different. Maybe the officer thought he was going for the gun.” – Geoffrey P. Alpert, professor at the University of South Carolina who studies high-risk police activity and police violence.
“The victim did everything right, everything he was supposed to do. The victim was very respectful, very polite, letting the officer know what he was doing. None of that made a difference.” – Paul Butler, law professor at Georgetown University and a former federal prosecutor.
The Shooting
Yanez yells at Castile not to reach for his gun. Castile tries to assure him that he is not. Yanez fires seven shots; later, he will say he thought Castile was reaching for his gun. Castile’s girlfriend has said he was trying to pull out his identification, as the officer had requested. The video camera – mounted on the police car behind Castile’s car – does not give a view of what happens in the front seat or where Castile is reaching.
“Could there be something that would lead reasonable jurors to have reasonable doubt? We can’t see what happened inside the vehicle. It was entirely possible that that was the basis for the acquittal. The jurors might have said, ‘He had a gun, and he might have been reaching for it.’” – Klinger, professor and former police officer.
“I believe that he panicked, that he was totally out of control and that because of that, Philando lost his life. … If he had concerns about the weapon, say then: ‘Show me both your hands. Put both of your hands on the steering wheel.’” – Glenda Hatchett, lawyer for the Castile family.
The Aftermath
Yanez calls for an ambulance and keeps his gun pointed into the car. Diamond Reynolds, Castile’s girlfriend, begins broadcasting the scene on Facebook from the passenger seat. Another officer removes Reynolds’s young daughter from the car.
“Afterwards, he’s in a very emotionally wrought place. He’s screaming into his mike. There’s no composure. He did not present a very professional demeanor.” – Klinger, professor and former police officer.
“I thought it was really positive that the other officer removed the child from the back seat. He’s trying to assess what the heck just happened. I thought that was the best thing he could do at that point.” – McCarthy, former police superintendent.
“Part of what may have made a difference to the jury was the officer’s very emotional reaction after the shooting. He’s somebody who realizes that he’s made a grievous mistake. It’s certainly an argument for a manslaughter conviction rather than a murder conviction. People who do harm in the heat of the moment still deserve punishment.” – Butler, former prosecutor.
Comments