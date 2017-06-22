Cosby will host town halls on avoiding accusations of sexual assault, spokesman says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 5:19 'Don't...get shooted,' little girl pleads with mom after Castile is shot Pause 1:57 Dashcam video of Philando Castile shooting released 1:27 Florida homeowner fights off attackers with machete 2:01 'We will not be intimidated,' Trump says in message before congressional baseball game 1:08 Capitol Police Officer and NCCU grad wounded in attack throws out first pitch 5:51 Witness video captures gunshots at Republican congressional baseball practice 0:18 Kid gets massive brain freeze during Icee-drinking contest 1:54 The rescue that led to prison for a serial killer 0:43 Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on Atlanta to D.C. flight 0:34 Woman distracted by texting falls into open sidewalk hatch Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email The defense side in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial is declaring victory and going on the attack after jurors deadlocked and the judge declared a mistrial. However, Gloria Allred, lawyer for 33 accusers of Bill Cosby, said "it's too early to celebrate, Mr. Cosby." AP

