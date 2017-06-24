California governor stops parole for Charles Manson follower

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2012, file photo, Bruce Davis, a Charles Manson follower and convicted killer, waits moments before the start of his parole hearing at the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo, Calif. California Gov. Jerry Brown has blocked parole for Davis. Brown's rejection issued late Friday night, June 23, 2017, is the fifth time Davis has been recommended for parole by a state panel only to see it blocked by a governor. In February, the parole panel recommended the 74-year-old Davis be released. Joe Johnston