Wet winter creates hazards for hikers on popular US trail

In this early June 2015 photo taken along the Pacific Crest Trail near Kearsarge Lakes in Kings Canyon National Park shows what conditions were when there was little snow on the trail. Hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail, on America’s West Coast, have been detouring California’s high Sierra in droves this year because of persistent snow and raging creeks. Several hikers have had close calls while attempting to cover the scenic trail that runs from Mexico to Canada. Brien Bower via AP)