Road rage is on the rise, but there are things you can do to help avoid it

twitter email Chris Traber was driving on Highway 14 in Santa Clarita when he witnessed a dramatic road rage incident involving a motorcyclist and the driver of a sedan. He started recording as the incident escalated. Police are investigating. “We need to get the motorcyclist’s side of the story to see what led up to this incident. We’re not sure what happened farther back,” a CHP officer told the LA Times. Chris Traber via Storyful

