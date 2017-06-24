Arizona is so hot right now planes can’t take off and plastic and paint is melting

Arizona is no stranger to heat waves. But even by natives’ own high standards, the past week has been scorching.
The Guinness World Record for hottest temperature ever recorded is 134 degrees Fahrenheit. In Phoenix and Tempe, Arizona, it’s touched 119 degrees and just barely gone below 90 at any point over the past week, according to the National Weather Service.
For context, there have only been three hotter such days in either #Phoenix or #Yuma. #azwx #azheat pic.twitter.com/Mo6gf6td6H— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) June 21, 2017
It’s been so hot that regional flights in Phoenix have been canceled, because some planes cannot be operated in the excessive heat, according to the Washington Post.
And according to social media users, the heat has made some strange things happen on the ground, including melting mailboxes, actual cookies baked in a car and drivers busting out oven mitts just to grab the steering wheel.
Comments