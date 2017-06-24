National

June 24, 2017 10:31 PM

NY officer attends graduation of girl he rescued in 2011

The Associated Press
NORTH BABYLON, N.Y.

A Long Island police officer has attended the high school graduation of a teen he rescued from icy waters more than six years ago.

Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2tHYuGQ ) that Suffolk County Police Officer Matthew DeMatteo watched Sarah Thalhammer graduate from North Babylon High School on Saturday.

Thalhammer was 11 when a dog she was walking dragged her onto the frozen Great South Bay on Jan. 17, 2011. The ice gave way about 50 yards off shore.

DeMatteo crawled onto the ice and pulled Thalhammer out, but the ice broke again. Firefighter Chris Gonzales threw them a rope and pulled them both to safety.

Thalhammer's mother invited DeMatteo to her daughter's graduation.

DeMatteo said Thalhammer is going to do great things and he's "very, very proud of her."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch a runaway big rig skid into an escape ramp

Watch a runaway big rig skid into an escape ramp 1:11

Watch a runaway big rig skid into an escape ramp

'Don't...get shooted,' little girl pleads with mom after Castile is shot 5:19

'Don't...get shooted,' little girl pleads with mom after Castile is shot

Dashcam video of Philando Castile shooting released 1:57

Dashcam video of Philando Castile shooting released

View More Video

Nation & World Videos