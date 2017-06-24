National

June 24, 2017 10:37 PM

Police investigate 2 possible hate crimes against mosques

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Authorities in California are investigating two possible hate crimes against Islamic centers in Sacramento and Davis.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department says it is investigating an incident at Masjid Annur Islamic Center in Sacramento. Officials say a deputy was waved down by a citizen Saturday afternoon and was led to a burned Quran filled with bacon, hanging by a handcuff from a fence.

The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2sDGhM2) that in a separate incident someone driving by in a car threw pages torn out of a Quran into the Islamic Center of Davis Friday night, during evening prayer.

In January, a woman broke windows at the mosque and left bacon strips on the entrance handles.

The woman, 30-year-old Lauren Kirk-Coehlo, recently received five years' probation after pleading guilty to a felony hate crime.

