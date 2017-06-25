McClatchy
McClatchy

National

June 25, 2017 5:08 PM

Driver kills 6 cows and injures a deputy, police say

Associated Press

BISHOP, Texas

Authorities say six cows were killed and a South Texas deputy was injured during a suspected drunk driving accident.

KRIS-TV reports an unidentified driver was traveling on a road around 1 a.m. Saturday when she crashed into a group of cows.

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marco Everett says a Nueces County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was leading the cows off the roadway they had wandered onto was injured.

The deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Everett says investigators believe the driver fell asleep just before the accident in Bishop, located about 40 miles southwest of Corpus Christi.

Authorities are investigating the accident as a possible drunk driving incident but no charges have yet been filed in the case.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch a runaway big rig skid into an escape ramp

Watch a runaway big rig skid into an escape ramp 1:11

Watch a runaway big rig skid into an escape ramp

'Don't...get shooted,' little girl pleads with mom after Castile is shot 5:19

'Don't...get shooted,' little girl pleads with mom after Castile is shot

Dashcam video of Philando Castile shooting released 1:57

Dashcam video of Philando Castile shooting released

View More Video

Nation & World Videos