NY town plagued by violence graduates high school seniors

In this photo taken Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Brentwood, N.Y., high school valedictorians Michael Simoes, left, Reeda Iqbal, center, and co-salutatorian Saray Vazquez pose at the high school. The students are graduating after a year that saw several gang killings in their Long Island community, including five victims who attended Brentwood High School. Frank Eltman AP Photo