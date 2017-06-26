Couple goes ‘berserk’ and punches a mom and her 15-year-old – over ‘cold chicken’

More Videos 1:08 Customs and Border Crew rescues Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof Pause 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:28 Top NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme involving major sportswear company 3:27 Disabled Vietnam vet refuses to leave VA hospital 1:09 UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 1:41 Fedora: 'Everybody's got to give more.' 0:29 NC State's JaySam can throw as well (though he needs to practice) 0:09 Charlotte substitute teacher tells student ‘go back to where you speak Spanish’ 1:12 The Ebony Hillbillies rock the crowd at World of Bluegrass Shout & Shine Jam 0:56 Solemn arrival at RDU Airport Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Disgruntled customers viciously attack Georgia restaurant owner, 15-year-old daughter The owner and 15-year-old daughter of the Baxley, Georgia, Qwik Chik restaurant were viciously attacked after two customers became unhappy with their order on Thursday afternoon. Both sustained injuries from the incident. Baxley Police are looking for Nathaniel and Latasha Smith in relation to the assault. The subjects were last seen in a cream or silver 2007 Cadillac Escalade with tag REU8495, according to police. Baxley Police ask anyone with information on the subjects to call the department at 912-367-8305 or the 911 Center at 912-367-8111.

