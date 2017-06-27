'Baby Doe' mom to be sentenced, day after ex is convicted

FILE - In a Monday, June 5, 2017 file photo, Rachelle Bond testifies in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. The former boyfriend of Bond, Michael McCarthy, is charged with killing her 2-year-old daughter, Bella Bond, who for a while was known as Baby Doe. Bond is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Her former boyfriend Michael McCarthy was convicted Monday of murder in the 2015 killing of Bella Bond. The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File Pat Greenhouse