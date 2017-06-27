FILE - In a Monday, June 5, 2017 file photo, Rachelle Bond testifies in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. The former boyfriend of Bond, Michael McCarthy, is charged with killing her 2-year-old daughter, Bella Bond, who for a while was known as Baby Doe. Bond is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Her former boyfriend Michael McCarthy was convicted Monday of murder in the 2015 killing of Bella Bond.
National

June 27, 2017 12:34 AM

'Baby Doe' mom to be sentenced, day after ex is convicted

The Associated Press
BOSTON

The mother of a 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on a Boston Harbor island is scheduled to be sentenced.

Rachelle Bond is expected to be sentenced to time served Tuesday — a day after her ex-boyfriend was convicted of second-degree murder in the girl's death.

Prosecutors say they're asking that Bond be sentenced to the time she's already served in jail plus probation.

Bond and her boyfriend, Michael McCarthy, were arrested in September 2015 in the killing earlier that year of Bella Bond.

A computer-generated image of the girl was shared by millions on social media by authorities trying to determine her identity.

Bond pleaded guilty in February to being an accessory after the fact for helping McCarthy dispose of the body.

