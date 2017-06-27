A black man was ticketed for crossing a street without an ID and threatened with jail

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:55 12-year-old's mic is cut off while coming out to her Mormon church Pause 1:11 Watch a runaway big rig skid into an escape ramp 5:19 'Don't...get shooted,' little girl pleads with mom after Castile is shot 1:57 Dashcam video of Philando Castile shooting released 1:27 Florida homeowner fights off attackers with machete 2:01 'We will not be intimidated,' Trump says in message before congressional baseball game 1:08 Capitol Police Officer and NCCU grad wounded in attack throws out first pitch 5:51 Witness video captures gunshots at Republican congressional baseball practice 0:18 Kid gets massive brain freeze during Icee-drinking contest 1:54 The rescue that led to prison for a serial killer Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Devonte Shipman was threatened with jail and issued a fine over alleged jaywalking following a June 20 incident in Jacksonville, Florida. Shipman recorded his interaction with an officer, named in reports as JS Bolen, in which Bolen threatens Shipman with jail if he won't go wait by the officer's car. Shipman was issued with a $62.50 fine for failing to obey a pedestrian control sign. Bolen also said he would fine Shipman for failing to carry identification.

