They were handcuffed for selling water on the National Mall. Now they have job offers

Raymond Bell saw viral tweets last week of plainclothes police officers handcuffing three African-American teens for attempting to sell water on the National Mall.
Seeing a spirit of entrepreneurship that needed to be cultivated instead of handcuffed, Bell decided to give two of the teens, Nolan White and Devin Gatewood, information technology training through the H.O.P.E. Project, or Helping Other People Excel.
“I’m an entrepreneur myself and I love seeing young people having an interest in working for themselves,” Bell told WJLA.
Just last Thursday, Tim Krepp, a tour guide, shared photos of White, Gatewood and another teen being detained.
The viral tweets prompted outrage on social media with users calling the incident “racist” with others saying the teens got what they deserved because they broke the law. Thought pieces were written musing over the state of law enforcement’s treatment of African-American youth in the wake of recent high-profile police shootings.
“It was embarrassing. All these people watching us, thinking we’re just criminals,” Nolan told the Washington Post.
Park Police spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Rose said the teens were handcuffed for the “safety of the officers and of the individuals,” in a statement, according to the Washington Post.
She also told U.S. News & World Report that the teens were detained for “illegally selling water” without a permit, and believed the whole situation “has gotten blown out of proportion.”
Nolan told the Washington Post that he and the other teens originally planned to get summer jobs at Six Flags, but didn’t get the jobs because there was too much competition. That’s when they got the idea of selling water.
“I really didn’t know you had to have any kind of permit for it,” Nolan continued. “I just thought it was something you could do.”
Bell told WJLA that he wants to teach the teens how to be iPhone screen technicians at the H.O.P.E. Project.
“I know it’s not the sexiest thing,” Bell told The Washington Post. “But we need more positive images out there that are not just about rapping, singing and playing ball. It bothers me that so many kids see that as the only path to success.”
