He lay dying of cancer, crying from extreme pain. Someone was stealing his pain pills

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:34 Rancher herds cows with Lorde cover on his trombone Pause 2:38 CHP helicopter plucks man from California river 3:55 12-year-old's mic is cut off while coming out to her Mormon church 1:11 Watch a runaway big rig skid into an escape ramp 5:19 'Don't...get shooted,' little girl pleads with mom after Castile is shot 1:57 Dashcam video of Philando Castile shooting released 1:27 Florida homeowner fights off attackers with machete 2:01 'We will not be intimidated,' Trump says in message before congressional baseball game 1:08 Capitol Police Officer and NCCU grad wounded in attack throws out first pitch 5:51 Witness video captures gunshots at Republican congressional baseball practice Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Henry Sloan was a victim of elder abuse as care providers stole his pain pills as he lived out his final, agonizing days at a Lexington care facility.

Henry Sloan was a victim of elder abuse as care providers stole his pain pills as he lived out his final, agonizing days at a Lexington care facility.